How to identify low-porosity hair

You’ll know your hair is low porosity if it’s constantly repelling water. Thompson says this hair type is “hard to keep wet, because water tends to bead up and roll right off the strand. Product applied to the hair will sit on top, not penetrating it.” The reason being, “the tightly-packed cuticles are closed, so moisture does not enter easily.”

How to make your wash day work for you

Just because your hair is adamant about keeping it’s cuticles shut, doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to coerce your strands into retaining more moisture and product.

Bertin says, “washing with water that is quite warm will encourage the cuticle to open and allow absorption of the conditioner that will follow.” And it doesn’t stop there, “try covering your hair with a plastic cap while it has a conditioner or deep conditioner on, to trap the heat in and help your cuticle open even further.”

If you’re still struggling with your hydration efforts, “dilute your conditioner”. Bertin says, “A lot of the time a conditioner will be too thick to work its way into low porosity hair. But if it’s mixed with water, it becomes thinner and it can work its way through the gaps in the cuticle.”

The ingredients to look out for

As this porosity type is usually parched, Bertin says “The products you will want to gravitate towards will have ingredients like honey or glycerin in them.” Thompson explains why humectants are key for low porosity hair, saying, “these ingredients work particularly well as they impart moisture, balance out the ph level of the hair and help seal the cuticle – preserving elasticity, strength and health of natural hair.”