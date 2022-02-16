The hair porosity test is an easy way to know exactly how to care for your hair
All you need for the hair porosity test is a bowl of water and a few strands of hair.
Fine, dry, frizz-prone, oily, coloured, multi-textured and coarse are just a smattering of the terms we could use to describe our hair. And, when we’re searching for suitable hair products, it’s probably those words that are going to guide us. Well, allow me to add four new words to your hair vocabulary: low porosity and high porosity.
Porosity, a term to describe how capable your hair shaft is of being penetrated, can impact the overall appearance and health of your hair massively. Because, while certain products (like a hair mask or detangling spray) can work wonders for one person, another can find it builds up and weighs down – even if you both have what appears to be similar hair types.
What is hair porosity?
“There is a huge range of products on the market for curly hair, from serums to oils, mousses and creams. Sulphate free shampoos and conditioners are a great non-drying option to clean your curls without stripping them of their natural oils,” says Taylor Taylor London stylist Lynne Soares.
“The difference in your hair porosity will alter what products you need to look after it – if you have low-porosity hair you’ll need lightweight products, as they have a harder time penetrating the hair shaft so can build up on the surface, which weighs it down. If you have high-porosity hair you’ll need thick, moisturising products because the hair shaft absorbs moisture easily but also it evaporates quicker, leading to dryness.”
A simple way to test the porosity of your hair
“A good way to test porosity is to drop a few strands of hair into a bowl of water and let them sit for a few minutes. If it sinks it is high-porosity, if it floats it is low-porosity.”
Best products for high and low porosity hair
Now, don’t throw away everything you already have in the name of working with your hair porosity. It won’t give you or your monthly budget anything to be happy about. Instead, as products run out, look at replacing them with ones specifically designed to penetrate the hair. These are a few of the ones we love, but shop around to find the ones that work best for you.
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Banana + Coconut Superfoods Hair Pack
Best for low-porosity hair
Nourishing without adding extra weight, this Briogeo set uses antioxidant-rich fruits (pineapple, papaya, turmeric and mango) to thoroughly cleanse your hair without stripping it of any natural moisture.
Shop Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Banana + Coconut Superfoods Hair Pack at Cult Beauty, £43
Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating Shampoo
Best for high-porosity hair
One for dehydrated hair, this shampoo is designed for high-porosity curls, coils and waves. It helps define and maintain the structure of your texture, as well as hydrate and soften hair with shea butter and avocado oil.
Shop Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating Shampoo at Cult Beauty, £15.93
Ouai Thick Hair Treatment Mask
Best for low-porosity hair
This hair mask comes in two options: fine-to-medium hair and thick hair. Either way, neither are going to weigh down the hair. Lightweight yet efficacious, these hair masks use shea butter and hydrolysed keratin to soften and add shine to low-porosity hair.
Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector
Best for high-porosity hair
A supremely popular product, Olaplex No.3 is known for repairing damage and broken bonds inside the hair shaft – something it can do exceptionally well in high-porosity hair. Use as a leave-in, overnight or pre-wash treatment to reap the benefits.
Main image: Getty