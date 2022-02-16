Fine, dry, frizz-prone, oily, coloured, multi-textured and coarse are just a smattering of the terms we could use to describe our hair. And, when we’re searching for suitable hair products, it’s probably those words that are going to guide us. Well, allow me to add four new words to your hair vocabulary: low porosity and high porosity.

Porosity, a term to describe how capable your hair shaft is of being penetrated, can impact the overall appearance and health of your hair massively. Because, while certain products (like a hair mask or detangling spray) can work wonders for one person, another can find it builds up and weighs down – even if you both have what appears to be similar hair types.