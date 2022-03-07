I can’t recall the first time I went for “a steam”, but it was something that was integrated into my hair routine from a very young age.

As a treat, I would go to the salon to have a steam and then have my coils fried straight with a hot comb. I’m sure it was the steam treatments that helped my delicate hair not to break in spite of the heat damage and later chemical damage.

Back then, a steam was the go-to option for healthy hair, much more so than getting a trim or using a treatment alone. While there are a lot more choices now, when it comes to keeping your hair in tip-top condition, hair steaming still remains one of the most popular hair treatments out there. Here’s why.