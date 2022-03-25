There are a few off-duty hairstyles we’ve seen rise into the mainstream recently. First, there was the slicked back bun – an easy way to double up a hair treatment with the trending “clean” aesthetic. Then, claw clips and banana clips entered the fray, a throwback to the 90s and the low-maintenance, on-the-go clipped up styles we so loved.

Now, baby braids, spiky buns and voluminous blow drys are back, worn by celebrities, influencers and the majority of people I see on my “hot girl” lunch break walks.

One popular style – half-up half-down hair – has also been trickling back into the rotation, favoured by women of the moment Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Rihanna and HoYeon Jung.