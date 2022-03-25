half-up half-down hair
Half-up half-down hair is trending: 13 celebs who wear the simple style on repeat

An easy weekend hairstyle to add to the roster – we love.

There are a few off-duty hairstyles we’ve seen rise into the mainstream recently. First, there was the slicked back bun – an easy way to double up a hair treatment with the trending “clean” aesthetic. Then, claw clips and banana clips entered the fray, a throwback to the 90s and the low-maintenance, on-the-go clipped up styles we so loved. 

Now, baby braids, spiky buns and voluminous blow drys are back, worn by celebrities, influencers and the majority of people I see on my “hot girl” lunch break walks. 

One popular style –  half-up half-down hair – has also been trickling back into the rotation, favoured by women of the moment Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Rihanna and HoYeon Jung. 

Simple and elegant, it’s a school-esque style that’s really rather cute. Here’s some celeb inspiration for how to wear half-up half-down hair on straight, curly and braided hair.

  • Hailey Bieber

    Secured with a silky black bow, Hailey Bieber celebrated her 25th birthday with a slicked-back half-up half-down style with shiny, sleek lengths.

  • Rihanna

    Potentially the pregnancy announcement to end all pregnancy announcements, Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky traipsed through slushy snow to announce their good news. Her hair? A wavy half-up style that swept away from her crown into a sweet, voluminous bun. 

  • Sydney Sweeney

    Woman of the moment, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney took the half-up half-down style a slightly different way, separating the top of her hair to create half-up, bow-tied bunches. Cute!

  • HoYeon Jung

    Replete with curtain bangs, Squid Game actor HoYeon’s half-up hair feels effortlessly chic and low-maintenance.

  • Yara Shahidi

    @yarashahidi

    Half-up doesn’t have to mean minimalist. Take a leaf out of actor Yara Shahidi’s book and accessorise with myriad hair clips. Paging Y2K

  • Barbie Ferreira

    One of the first celebrities to adopt the trending copper hair colour, Barbie Ferreira’s shorter half-up half-down hairstyle is clipped back, her shorter layers and bangs left out to create a wholly undone feel. 

  • Olivia Rodrigo

    Olivia Rodrigo perfectly encapsulates the resurgence of nostalgia-core with a purple butterfly clip and thick face-framing strands. Classically 90s, it’s giving Clueless in a major way. 

  • Dua Lipa

    Sleek and lengthy, Dua Lipa’s half-up ‘do is a weekend hairstyle we’ll be recreating ASAP. Smoothed back along the crown and sides of her head, it’s similar to the slicked-back bun, just with half the hair.

  • Zendaya

    No one does it like Zendaya, and this half-up hairstyle proves that. Intricately detailed, the circular braids work up to a tall bun with the bottom half of her hair left out and fluffy. 

  • Beyoncé

    Waterfall-like, Beyoncé keeps the height of her half-up style at the crown of her head, letting the caramel waves to tumble down the sides of her head, blending with the left-out under-layer. 

  • Griff

    Not sure what I like more about Griff’s ‘fit, to be honest – the silver Mary-Jane shoes, gummy bear necklace, impossibly tiny Chanel crossbody bag or the sweet half-up bun. 

  • Ciara

    Chanelling 90s-preppy, Ciara’s flicked out mid-length half-up style is sweet and timeless.  

  • Bella Hadid

    Parted on the side, Bella pulls half her curly hair back away from her face, leaving the fringe to drape out. Add pizza and you’ve got a winning combo. 

Main image: Getty