Half-up half-down hair is trending: 13 celebs who wear the simple style on repeat
An easy weekend hairstyle to add to the roster – we love.
There are a few off-duty hairstyles we’ve seen rise into the mainstream recently. First, there was the slicked back bun – an easy way to double up a hair treatment with the trending “clean” aesthetic. Then, claw clips and banana clips entered the fray, a throwback to the 90s and the low-maintenance, on-the-go clipped up styles we so loved.
Now, baby braids, spiky buns and voluminous blow drys are back, worn by celebrities, influencers and the majority of people I see on my “hot girl” lunch break walks.
One popular style – half-up half-down hair – has also been trickling back into the rotation, favoured by women of the moment Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Rihanna and HoYeon Jung.
Simple and elegant, it’s a school-esque style that’s really rather cute. Here’s some celeb inspiration for how to wear half-up half-down hair on straight, curly and braided hair.
Hailey Bieber
Rihanna
Sydney Sweeney
HoYeon Jung
Yara Shahidi
Half-up doesn’t have to mean minimalist. Take a leaf out of actor Yara Shahidi’s book and accessorise with myriad hair clips. Paging Y2K.
Barbie Ferreira
Olivia Rodrigo
Dua Lipa
Zendaya
Beyoncé
Griff
Ciara
Bella Hadid
