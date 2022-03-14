Hands up if you’ve re-straightened or re-curled your hair a day or two after your original styling? Besides re-zhuzhing your style, it feels like a more efficient way to get back to a great hair day than dedicating time to a whole wash, dry and style routine. I get it.

The issue, though, is while it’s a good time-saving technique, it’s also doing much more damage to your hair than you realise. Applying heat to already heat-styled hair (no matter how good your rationale) can cause compound damage, resulting in brittle, dry hair that breaks easily. Not what we want at all.