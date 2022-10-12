I’ve always had a complicated relationship with my hair. Ever since I was a child, I’ve felt that it made me stand out from the people around me. Not only was it different to my sisters’ but it was so much thicker, requiring a designated haircare routine that took twice as long as the rest of my family’s.

Then, when I was 13, I started wearing the hijab, and I took to it like a duck to water. The women around me wore hijabs and it was a beautiful thing; a symbol of our faith and devotion to our beliefs. It felt easy and natural, but I also liked it because it covered my hair.

The hijab gave me an easy way out and saved me time, especially because I no longer needed to figure out what worked for my hair and what didn’t. I would just twist it into a bun and cover it, something that also helped me avoid damaging my hair trying to fit into Westernised beauty standards. Yes, it is central to my religious practice but it’s also been a shield against the harmful biases and discrimination that Black women face.