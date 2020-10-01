When Winnie Awa transitioned from relaxed hair back to her natural hair texture in 2014, she realised a big problem.

Awa felt like there were numerous barriers preventing women from being able to find the products best suited to their unique hair types.

So, relying on her experience leading customer experience teams at companies like LVMH, Net-a-Porter and ASOS, Awa set out to create a platform that would not only serve but educate the curly and afro hair community. And that’s how Antidote Street was born.