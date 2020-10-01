Pretty Damn Good: the product that keeps Winnie Awa’s coloured hair happy and hydrated
Welcome to Stylist’s Pretty Damn Good, a weekly series in which different women share the one product – across hair care, skincare, make-up, body and fragrance – that remains a forever staple in their beauty routine.
When Winnie Awa transitioned from relaxed hair back to her natural hair texture in 2014, she realised a big problem.
Awa felt like there were numerous barriers preventing women from being able to find the products best suited to their unique hair types.
So, relying on her experience leading customer experience teams at companies like LVMH, Net-a-Porter and ASOS, Awa set out to create a platform that would not only serve but educate the curly and afro hair community. And that’s how Antidote Street was born.
Antidote Street has become a trusted destination for the community, thanks to its curated edit of products and salons. To do this, the Antidote Street team test everything themselves – meaning, Awa gets through a lot of products on a regular basis while seeking out new additions for the online retailer. But which ones does she find herself continuously going back to?
Here, we ask Awa to share the one product she currently can’t go without…
“I adore the Holy Curls Conditioner, £18. Since I started colouring my hair – it’s currently pink – I find that it is often very thirsty and I have no choice but to bend to its voracious appetite for moisture. Then, I discovered this conditioner when Badria Ahmed, the founder, introduced me to it.
“I was immediately drawn to the brand’s playful and relatable vibe. In fact, I actually squealed in delight the first time I saw the packaging. It is gloriously elegant and minimal – it looks great sitting in my shower.
“I typically alternate between a protein-rich conditioner and a moisturising one. I reach for this when I need the latter. This means I usually use it on a weekly basis and also mix my semi-permanent colour in with it.
“The formula works like magic and leaves my hair feeling super soft. It contains three superb ingredients - baobab oil, cupuaçu butter (this Amazonian superfruit is one of nature’s most powerful moisturisers) and yucca plant extract. It also has a light consistency so it lends itself nicely to detangling.
“I also thoroughly enjoy the process of using it. After shampooing, I apply it liberally and reach for a comb [we recommend wide tooth comb to avoid snagging and breakage]. I gently work my way through my hair in the shower, getting rid of any knots.
“Then, I leave it on for five to 10 minutes before rinsing it out thoroughly. It has a mild sweet orange scent which is delightful and not too sweet or overpowering, which lingers in my hair after.”
Main image: Charisse Kenion/Holy Curls