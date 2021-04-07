How to achieve healthy, shiny hair, according to a celebrity hairstylist

Posted by for Hair

As we return to the hair salon, experts predict we’ll be requesting treatments that leave hair looking healthy. Enter: ‘high definition hair’. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s biggest trend.

After a year without consistent hair appointments, you may feel like your hair feels dry, damaged and in dire need of some TLC.

In fact, conversations around ’#HealthyHair’ have increased by 30% on social media, according to L’Oréal Professionnel. As a result, it predicts that ‘high definition hair’ is set to be one of this year’s biggest requests as we finally return to hairstylists’ seats.

Much like the glass skin trend, high definition hair is all about healthy-looking and glossy hair that gives a glass-like reflective shine. According to L’Oréal, 54% of people said their ideal haircare range would deliver a ‘healthy look’, while 24% of people said ‘shine’ was one of the key factors that wanted to achieve with their hair.

You may also like

What is glass skin and how to achieve it: best glossy products for face, eyes and lips

“Healthy hair is something that I always strive to get when I’m looking at a client and I’m looking at that canvas – it’s all about the hair appearing in its best possible condition that it can, naturally,” explains Adam Reed, UK editorial ambassador for L’Oréal Professionnel. “But obviously, [hairstylists] can help to enhance that and that’s exactly what high definition hair does.”

“It’s all about ultra-shine and colour that really pops. We have a larger focus on healthy hair and, during lockdown, a lot of my clients really looked after their hair and they’re going to want that to continue.”

You may also like

The best at-home treatments for every hair type, texture and concern

Reed recommends in-salon glosses as the perfect service for a cosmetic finish to your hair: “Like a lip gloss on the lips, it’s exactly the same for hair.” Glosses work perfectly with any hair treatment, as they work to enhance your hair’s tones in a way that looks natural and fresh. 

Alongside glosses, there are lots of products on the high street that focus on hair health and work to give your hair a healthy boost to keep you going between appointments (not long now!). Here, we round up the best ones.

You may also like

L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water review: does it live up to the hype?

Best products for healthy-looking, shiny hair

You may also like

How to master the at-home blow-dry

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article