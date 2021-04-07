After a year without consistent hair appointments, you may feel like your hair feels dry, damaged and in dire need of some TLC.

In fact, conversations around ’#HealthyHair’ have increased by 30% on social media, according to L’Oréal Professionnel. As a result, it predicts that ‘high definition hair’ is set to be one of this year’s biggest requests as we finally return to hairstylists’ seats.

Much like the glass skin trend, high definition hair is all about healthy-looking and glossy hair that gives a glass-like reflective shine. According to L’Oréal, 54% of people said their ideal haircare range would deliver a ‘healthy look’, while 24% of people said ‘shine’ was one of the key factors that wanted to achieve with their hair.