As we return to the hair salon, experts predict we’ll be requesting treatments that leave hair looking healthy. Enter: ‘high definition hair’. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s biggest trend.
After a year without consistent hair appointments, you may feel like your hair feels dry, damaged and in dire need of some TLC.
In fact, conversations around ’#HealthyHair’ have increased by 30% on social media, according to L’Oréal Professionnel. As a result, it predicts that ‘high definition hair’ is set to be one of this year’s biggest requests as we finally return to hairstylists’ seats.
Much like the glass skin trend, high definition hair is all about healthy-looking and glossy hair that gives a glass-like reflective shine. According to L’Oréal, 54% of people said their ideal haircare range would deliver a ‘healthy look’, while 24% of people said ‘shine’ was one of the key factors that wanted to achieve with their hair.
“Healthy hair is something that I always strive to get when I’m looking at a client and I’m looking at that canvas – it’s all about the hair appearing in its best possible condition that it can, naturally,” explains Adam Reed, UK editorial ambassador for L’Oréal Professionnel. “But obviously, [hairstylists] can help to enhance that and that’s exactly what high definition hair does.”
“It’s all about ultra-shine and colour that really pops. We have a larger focus on healthy hair and, during lockdown, a lot of my clients really looked after their hair and they’re going to want that to continue.”
Reed recommends in-salon glosses as the perfect service for a cosmetic finish to your hair: “Like a lip gloss on the lips, it’s exactly the same for hair.” Glosses work perfectly with any hair treatment, as they work to enhance your hair’s tones in a way that looks natural and fresh.
Alongside glosses, there are lots of products on the high street that focus on hair health and work to give your hair a healthy boost to keep you going between appointments (not long now!). Here, we round up the best ones.
Best products for healthy-looking, shiny hair
L'Oréal Professionnel Tecni.Art Ring Light
Hinted in its name, this micro-dispersed spray leaves hair coated in shine, similar to the same gleaming effect you’d get with a ring light.
Shop L’Oréal Professionnel Tecni.Art Ring Light at lookfantastic, £13.20
The Ordinary 100% Cold Pressed Virgin Marula Oil
You may have used marula oil on your skin but its benefits extend into haircare, too. This handy oil restores moisture levels and protects hair against free radical damage, which helps to boost shine.
Shop The Ordinary 100% Cold Pressed Virgin Marula Oil at lookfantastic, £8.15
We Are Paradoxx Hangover Hair Elixir
This leave-in treatment is formulated with Irish whiskey, an ingredient proven to strengthen hair, enhance shine and improve moisture retention.
Shop We Are Paradoxx Hangover Hair Elixir at lookfantastic, £30
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Color Wow’s Dream Coat acts as a sealant to repel moisture and keep hair smooth, silky and shiny. Spray it onto damp hair, blowdry and watch it work its magic.
Shop Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray at lookfantastic, £25
Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing Shampoo
Free from drying alcohols, silicones, SLS, essential oils or fragrances, this shampoo is formulated with a nourishing coconut amino acid blend that leaves hair glossy and bouncy. Plus, Drunk Elephant created it in collaboration with professional hairstyle Chris McMillan, creator of ‘The Rachel’ haircut – the ultimate healthy-looking hairstyle.
Shop Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing Shampoo at Cult Beauty, £21
Charlotte Mensah Manketti Oil Conditioner
Legendary hairstylist Charlotte Mensah created a special blend of organic manketti nut and zimenia oils to make this ultra hydrating conditioner. It’ll leave hair looking and feeling healthier after the first wash.
Shop Charlotte Mensah Manketti Oil Conditioner at Space NK, £24
Olaplex No 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment
Olaplex has upgraded its cult formula with No 0, an intensive treatment that strengthens and protects your hair’s integrity. Apply it from root to tip for a supercharged treatment all over.
Shop Olaplex No 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment at Cult Beauty, £26
Aveda Nutriplenish Multi-Use Hair Oil
Massage this Aveda oil into wet hair for glossier, shinier and softer hair. It’s also infused with cardamom, ginger and cocoa extracts for a relaxing scent.
Shop Aveda Nutriplenish Multi-Use Hair Oil at lookfantastic, £24
Shea Moisture Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate & Repair Multi-Action Leave-In Conditioner
Shea butter, manuka honey and yoghurt team up to create a reparative and ultra-moisturising treatment in this leave-in conditioner. Spray it all over clean hair and it’ll prevent breakage, help with detangling and leave hair smoother.
Shop Shea Moisture Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate & Repair Multi-Action Leave-In Conditioner at lookfantastic, £8.79
Living Proof Restore Smooth Blowout Concentrate
Ever left with aching arms after a blowdry? Or, maybe you were short on time and forced to leave the house with damp hair? This clever serum cuts drying time significantly. Plus, it contains emollients that smooth the hair cuticle for a sleeker, smoother finish.
Shop Living Proof Restore Smooth Blowout Concentrate at Cult Beauty, £26
Main image: courtesy of brands