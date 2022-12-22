How to blow-dry your curtain bangs at home like a hairstylist
Five minutes is all you need.
It’s a tale as old as time: the haircut you leave the salon with is not one that you are ever able to recreate at home. Whether it’s the volume, the swoop or the sleekness, the frustration of trying to imitate the skill of your hairstylist often falls short.
If you were one of the many people who decided to cut a fringe or curtain bangs this year, I’m sure this frustration is something you are intensely familiar with. How can you style it to look glamorous and intentional rather than flat and lifeless?
Fortunately, TikTok has a solution and it comes from celebrity hairstylist Brad Mondo.
Mondo uses a round brush and a “little bit of effort” to demonstrate his technique to create fluffy, voluminous curtain bangs.
“Part your hair. Now take a round brush and your blow-dryer and blow-dry the hair away from your face. Do one section at a time. Then at the end, you’re going to once just blow-dry the hair towards your face instead of away,” he instructs. “That’s going to give you that volume, along with that perfect sweeping motion on the ends. It’s going to look fabulous.”
Finish with hairspray or texture spray to hold the style in place (clean hair is likely to drop a style more quickly) and a glossing spray for a mirror-like shine.
Main image: Getty