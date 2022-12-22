It’s a tale as old as time: the haircut you leave the salon with is not one that you are ever able to recreate at home. Whether it’s the volume, the swoop or the sleekness, the frustration of trying to imitate the skill of your hairstylist often falls short.

If you were one of the many people who decided to cut a fringe or curtain bangs this year, I’m sure this frustration is something you are intensely familiar with. How can you style it to look glamorous and intentional rather than flat and lifeless?

Fortunately, TikTok has a solution and it comes from celebrity hairstylist Brad Mondo.