“When creating your crimped hair look, prep is one of the most important things – it’s the foundations to your look.

“Use a product that not only offers heat protection but also aids the look to last. I love the L’Oréal Professionnel’s Blow-dry Fluidifier, £11.95, for this – not only a heat protector, but the product contains proteins that help the hair to mould when applying heat for easy styling and maximum hold.

“Crimping hair can also require a lot of heat so ensure you are maintaining hair health with a weekly mask to keep hair healthy, restored and protected.

“If you have a looser curl pattern, you can create the look by blowing out the hair and applying a heat iron crimper either throughout the hair, or on certain areas to add definition and texture. With this option, again, it’s very important to use a good heat protection on the hair. Another option is to use a wig to create the crimped look to minimise heat used on the hair.