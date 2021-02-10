Reader, put down the scissors and step away from the mirror. Yes, you’ve just re-watched Normal People and – in lieu of being able to get close to Connell and his chain – you’re aching to recreate Marianne’s bangs. But be patient.

Whether you’re completely new to the world of fringes or you’re wondering how to work grown-out bangs between salon visits, pulling off this face-framing style can be tricky. From picking the perfect look to maintaining your bangs in lockdown, we’ve got some top stylist tips and a host of catwalk and celebrity inspiration to ensure your 2021 hair is, ahem, banging.