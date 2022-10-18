Remember that hair thickness will also alter the final result – and your own bangs will likely be a little different to your inspiration pictures. Those with finer hair, for example, will usually have a sparser fringe.

The same applies to those with texture. “Remember that the hair will spring up after washing,” says Blankley. “Usually, I would suggest cutting the fringe longer and then asking the client to see how they get on with it for a couple of weeks. This way we can reevaluate the fringe length.”

On that note, it may take a few appointments to find a fringe style that works for you – so prepare to ask for tweaks to the cut if you need to. And if you’re still nervous, you can always ease yourself in. “You can start with a longer, wispier fringe first and then gradually get thicker with it on the next appointment,” adds Blankley.