Chances are, most of your favourite hairstyles have been a result of haphazard technique and less than ideal time. Whether you’ve accidentally created the messy bun of your dreams just before you step on the gym floor or climb into your pyjamas, the frustration of perfecting a hairstyle without an audience or destination is palpable. What is it that made this one the one? A lack of focus and/or mirror? And, how do you recreate the low-key look when you do have somewhere to be?

Tom Smith, Stylist’s resident trend forecaster, hair stylist and presenter has the key – a handful of pins and intentional hair hooking. Meet the guaranteed good bun, your failsafe hairstyle for day, night, office or play.