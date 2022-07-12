If 2022 has shown us anything (aside from a tragically flawed prime minister and how nice it is to be back with our friends), it’s that trends and aesthetics are as cyclical as they are pervasive. And that goes double for hair trends.

From the resurgence of the feathered, fluffy blow-dry so beloved by supermodels in the 80s and the round layered shapes made famous by pop stars in the 90s to the sleek up-dos of the 00s, the cacophony of trending hairstyles has made for a varied array of options. One style, however, that has persisted throughout the decades is curtain bangs.