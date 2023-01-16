Help prevent frizz as much as you can

Wet hair is the most fragile, and so to prevent frizz, try not to rub it too vigorously. “Always try to towel dry it gently, squeezing it lightly with a towel as close to the head as possible and remember to move downwards towards the ends.” Use a wide tooth comb or a detangling brush (Stylist loves The Wet Brush, £11.99) and something like Kitsch’s Microfiber Hair Towel, £17.25, to absorb excess moisture quickly and easily.

Always condition hair with care

It’s likely you don’t pay much attention while conditioning your hair in the shower – because who really does? – but McKnight has some advice on how to do it more effectively. “Bring hair into a ponytail at the nape of the neck and apply conditioner to the mid-lengths and ends, avoiding the roots,” he says. “Then rinse your hands and do a pressure point massage all over the head. Not only does that help reduce stress levels, but it also creates a healthier scalp by strengthening the roots and improving blood circulation.”

Ensure you’re preventing moisture loss

Most people use heat stylers on the reg, and the key to making sure your strands stay happy and healthy is, as McKnight explains, to make sure hair isn’t dripping wet to begin with (that’s where a microfiber towel will also come in useful). Then apply a balm or cream to condition, nourish and boost shine. We like Living Proof Nourishing Styling Cream, £33, that’s applied to damp hair and works to block humidity and provide a smooth, sleek finish or Amika’s Supernova Moisture and Shine Cream, £26, which can be used on dry hair to tame split flyaways and refresh the ends.