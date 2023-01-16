Kate Moss and Bella Hadid’s hair stylist reveals how to improve strength and shine in dull, dry winter hair
Stop the cold weather from zapping life – and moisture – from your hair with these quick and clever tips fresh from an A-list stylist.
The fact that ‘dry hair’ has over 390 million views on TikTok makes us think that it’s potentially a problem that a lot of people are dealing with right now – but the cold British winter means it’s also something that probably comes as no surprise.
Just in the same way that your skincare routine is likely overhauled from season to season, the same thing should be done for your hair. Why? Well, it’s because both the hair and scalp can fall victim to the cold weather and, as a result, they can look dull and dehydrated and feel dry and brittle.
If that’s something that sounds familiar – maybe you’ve already noticed it – it’s not too late to fix. We’ve enlisted the help of celebrity hairstylist Sam McKnight – who counts everybody from Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and, once upon a time, even Princess Diana as clients – to help restore your hair to its former shiny glory. Prepare to take notes…
Invest in a hair mask – and use it regularly
Sounds simple, but it’s one of the easiest ways to target dehydration in hair. “Deep conditioning masks are essential for hair that needs extra moisture, repair or strength,” explains McKnight. “Use my Deeper Love Treatment Mask, £48 once a week to help repair hair – it’s proven to increase strength by up to 10 times. Apply to just-washed hair, comb it through to distribute evenly, then leave on for five minutes.”
Help prevent frizz as much as you can
Wet hair is the most fragile, and so to prevent frizz, try not to rub it too vigorously. “Always try to towel dry it gently, squeezing it lightly with a towel as close to the head as possible and remember to move downwards towards the ends.” Use a wide tooth comb or a detangling brush (Stylist loves The Wet Brush, £11.99) and something like Kitsch’s Microfiber Hair Towel, £17.25, to absorb excess moisture quickly and easily.
Always condition hair with care
It’s likely you don’t pay much attention while conditioning your hair in the shower – because who really does? – but McKnight has some advice on how to do it more effectively. “Bring hair into a ponytail at the nape of the neck and apply conditioner to the mid-lengths and ends, avoiding the roots,” he says. “Then rinse your hands and do a pressure point massage all over the head. Not only does that help reduce stress levels, but it also creates a healthier scalp by strengthening the roots and improving blood circulation.”
Ensure you’re preventing moisture loss
Most people use heat stylers on the reg, and the key to making sure your strands stay happy and healthy is, as McKnight explains, to make sure hair isn’t dripping wet to begin with (that’s where a microfiber towel will also come in useful). Then apply a balm or cream to condition, nourish and boost shine. We like Living Proof Nourishing Styling Cream, £33, that’s applied to damp hair and works to block humidity and provide a smooth, sleek finish or Amika’s Supernova Moisture and Shine Cream, £26, which can be used on dry hair to tame split flyaways and refresh the ends.
Main image: Getty