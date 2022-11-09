“If you’re a fan of volume in your hair then you’ll know that it can be a struggle to keep that volume when doing a ponytail or putting your hair up. But, I’ve got a clever trick to help you,” says Smith.

“First of all, start with a smaller ponytail using just the hair that sits around your crown – leave out all of the hairline. Because, next, we’re going to gather up the hair from the hairline (you can use your fingers or a brush to do this), and you want to connect that hair with your original ponytail using a second hair band on the top like this. Make sure that band sits right at the base of the first ponytail, so it’s right next to your head to give you that nice lift and projection.

“Then, that hair around the edge is loose enough to pull out and add volume while keeping that base structured. Don’t forget your edges and polish with that can of hairspray.”