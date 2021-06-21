How to humidity-proof your hair, according to the experts

“It’s the humidity!” Alongside being a famous quote à la Monica Gellar in Friends, it’s something we’re finding ourselves uttering time and time again at the moment.

With the weather drastically changing from an intense heatwave to non-stop rain, it’s fair to say the air is very humid at the moment – and, as a result, our hair is feeling the effects. While we always celebrate embracing your natural hair texture and frizz, humidity can make it slightly difficult to style. Particularly if you’re using straighteners.

So, we enlisted the help of two hair experts – Michelle Sultan, celebrity hairstylist and creative director and ambassador for Imbue and Jimmy Green, education manager at Redken and Pureology – to run us through their advice on how to humidity-proof your hair.