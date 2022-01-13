If you’ve taken the time to invest in a hair mask, it’s worth learning how to maximise the benefits you reap from it. Designed as an additional step to imbue the hair with moisture, shine, strength and improve elasticity, hair masks can gain well-deserved cult status – just think of Olaplex No.8, Philip Kingsley Elasticizer, or the Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask.

However, if you’re washing your hair in the bath or shower and applying a hair mask directly onto your sopping strands, you might not be getting the best possible result.