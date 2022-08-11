How to use dry shampoo properly: this two-step trick instantly “dry cleans” greasy roots
If dry shampoo has always been a pain point in your hair routine, leading hairstylist Tom Smith has a brilliant way of making it work every single time.
There are few feelings more frustrating than realising you should have washed your hair when you had the time to spare. Instead, opting for another episode and staying firmly parked on the sofa has resulted in limp hair that’s slick with excess oil. What joy.
And, while smart styling and spurts of dry shampoo can help to alleviate some of the grease, I’ve never found they have quite the same transformative effect as promised in the ads. Whether it’s a glut of white powder visible at the roots or hair that still looks oily but has a little more volume, I’ve struggled to nail the dry-wash life. That is until leading hairstylist and Evo creative director Tom Smith popped up on my TikTok feed with an ingenious hack.
In the video, Smith – an expert on all things hair – demonstrates his way of “dry cleaning” greasy roots, and it doesn’t take much longer than what you’d usually do.
“You can use any dry shampoo, anything works – my favourite is Evo’s Water Killer,” he says. “Start by spraying loads through the hair, and I mean loads. Then, let it sit for a minute and gently brush it through.”
“The next step is what is most important. Get your hairdryer and switch it to the cold air and blow out those particles from your hair. Those particles absorb the oil and you remove them from the hair by blowing them away and you’re left with this fresh, clean hair.”
Yes, a blow-dryer might add a minute or two to your routine but, in my opinion, making my dry-shampoo work harder (or work at all) is worth the quick blast of cold air – especially if it means that you can watch another episode or get a bit more kip without sacrificing a good hair day, too.
Stuck for a decent dry shampoo? I’ve found the most luck with the Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo, £20 – it sucks up oil and adds the natural-looking lift than can often be lost between washes.
Main image: Getty