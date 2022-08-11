There are few feelings more frustrating than realising you should have washed your hair when you had the time to spare. Instead, opting for another episode and staying firmly parked on the sofa has resulted in limp hair that’s slick with excess oil. What joy.

And, while smart styling and spurts of dry shampoo can help to alleviate some of the grease, I’ve never found they have quite the same transformative effect as promised in the ads. Whether it’s a glut of white powder visible at the roots or hair that still looks oily but has a little more volume, I’ve struggled to nail the dry-wash life. That is until leading hairstylist and Evo creative director Tom Smith popped up on my TikTok feed with an ingenious hack.