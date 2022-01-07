Straight hair

“Begin by rough dry with a styling product such as the Oribe Maximista Spray with a medium-size tong in medium-size sections. Then add a roller to each section as you go. Let it cool down completely before removing the rollers. Use a wide-tooth comb for a more natural result.”

Fine hair

“The technique for fine hair is similar to straight hair. Add a good mousse to prep the hair and make sure to blow dry the product into the hair really thoroughly. You want to create a grit/texture in order for the rollers to take hold – I would recommend Kerasilk Bodifying Mousse. It adds some guts to the hair and holds a style well.”

Textured hair

“It is important you start with a smooth foundation. Using smoothing creams will make it easier to get a more polished result – I like the Oribe Curl Gelee. Finish each section with a heated tool before you add the rollers to let it set. Then, use a small amount of serum and a wide comb to separate the hair and bring the curls out.”

Wavy hair



“Heated rollers are the best option for wavy or naturally curly hair as they can smooth and shape at the same time. A smoothing cream will be your best friend, too. Then, use a vented brush to bring the curls together.”

Short hair

“Place velcro rollers through the top and the crown of the head for maximum lift. Then, use a volumising spray on the root areas to get the lift. Smaller rollers are better with short hair to get more definition on the curls.”