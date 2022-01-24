Dipping your toe in the world of hair extensions and wigs is a great way to experiment with length and colour, plus it can protect your hair from over-styling. However, if you’ve been wearing yours for a lengthy amount of time you might be wondering how to wash hair extensions to keep them smelling fresh, looking shiny and feeling tangle-free.

Adding ‘wash extensions’ onto the bottom of your bulging beauty to-do list, right next to ‘wash make-up brushes’, is understandable, but if you don’t make a habit of cleaning them, it can shorten the lifespan of the hair with oil and product build-up leading to tangles and unavoidable knotting.

Here’s your full guide to washing your hair extensions and wigs at home, so you can wear them for months to come.