As a young woman, I avoided cutting layers into my hair for many years. Born with puffy curly hair (and after a particularly bad haircut as a tween), I believed layers would lead me to become a triangle-head.

Listening to very sensible and very good hairdressers, I was swayed into trying long (emphasis on the long) layers to add shape and natural movement. As they promised, they did exactly that. Then, 70s-style hair roared into fashion and layered hairstyles seemed to shout at me from every corner. Tousled shags, feathery Farrah Fawcett haircuts and swoopy curtain bangs became everything I wanted.

So, when I sat down in stylist Adrian’s salon chair at Hershesons, Fitzrovia, ready for my first (subtle) fringe and soft shag cut, I was surprised to find out the type of layer you request can make all the difference: in my case, invisible layers.