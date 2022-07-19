The heat of the last few days has been, in a nutshell, unbearable.

If you live in a city or largely populated place, the sheer idea of being able to escape it has felt like an illicit fantasy. I considered setting up my work-from-home shop in my bathroom this morning – just to be amid the cool tiles and windowless, two-degree-colder air.

One thought that pops up morning, noon and sleepless night is finally committing to the big chop. The haircut that would transform my long, fairly classic cut into a chic signature bob. Of course, the late-night TikTok scrolling doesn’t help. Everywhere I look, I’m faced with a bob I want. The midi bob was my first crush, but now I have a new object of desire – the chunky-ended Italian bob.