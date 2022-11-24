She’s the celebrity hairstylist known for creating some of the most iconic red carpet looks of recent memory, with a client list that extends from Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez, as well as being the founder of the impressive haircare brand Ouai. And somehow, in between all of these commitments, she’s managed to find time to help people with their haircuts online. The dream.

For a few months, Jen Atkin, aka the haircut-rut helper, has been answering people’s pleas on TikTok about what the best haircut for their face, hair type and lifestyle would be. Far from embarrassing, Atkin’s advice is positive in tone and crystal clear in direction. You, you need a bob, she might decide. Or, for one person, layers would be a small but transformational difference to the length they’ve had for years.