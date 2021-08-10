How celebrity hairstylist Patrick Wilson achieved Jodie Comer’s 90s French-inspired waves
Celebrity hairstylist Patrick Wilson shares his tips on how to achieve the effortlessly cool wavy hairstyle he created for Jodie Comer’s Stylist cover.
Ahead of her upcoming role in movie Free Guy, Jodie Comer is this week’s Stylist cover star. Alongside a gorgeous glowy make-up look created by celebrity make-up artist Alex Babsky, Comer’s covershoot hairstyle ticked off some major trends.
Celebrity hairstylist Patrick Wilson was the mastermind behind the look and he turned to two of our favourite sources for beauty inspiration: the 90s and French beauty.
“It’s French-girl hair but with a British feel,” explains Wilson. “Think 90s Kate Moss – the texture is done but undone. It has to be beautiful but with an edge.
“I think most women like a bit of movement in their hair, especially in the summer months. It’s wearable, cool and doesn’t take too long to achieve.”
“My points of reference for Jodie are women like Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, but there always has to be a British feel to the look,” says Wilson. “I love her hair in a centre parting with that relaxed wave, giving a coolness to the hair.”
Keen to try the look for yourself? Here, Wilson talks us through how he achieved it step by step.
How to achieve Jodie Comer’s wavy hair
“This look is all about the preparation. I would normally use a mousse throughout the roots of the hair to add body and hold the style. Blow dry the hair upside down to add volume and once the hair is dry, it’s time to think of the shape and texture.
“The first sections I tong are always around the front of the face – and it’s really important to curl the hair away from the face. This frames the face; think of it like a hair contour. As I carry on curling around the head, I start to alternate the direction of the tong to get more of a lived-in texture. Once the hair is curled, it’s really important to let it cool down before you start to dress the look out.
“I then tip the head upside down again, but this time, I add a dry texture spray and pull out the waves to make it look more undone. I finish with an oil on the ends of the hair to add hydration and shine – this also locks the look into place.”
Inside Patrick Wilson’s toolkit
Kérastase Styling Mousse Bouffant
Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Texturising Spray
Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'Original Hair Oil
ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer
ghd Curve Soft Curl Tong
Free Guy is in cinemas nationwide from Friday 13 August.
