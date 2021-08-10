How to achieve Jodie Comer’s wavy hair

“This look is all about the preparation. I would normally use a mousse throughout the roots of the hair to add body and hold the style. Blow dry the hair upside down to add volume and once the hair is dry, it’s time to think of the shape and texture.

“The first sections I tong are always around the front of the face – and it’s really important to curl the hair away from the face. This frames the face; think of it like a hair contour. As I carry on curling around the head, I start to alternate the direction of the tong to get more of a lived-in texture. Once the hair is curled, it’s really important to let it cool down before you start to dress the look out.

“I then tip the head upside down again, but this time, I add a dry texture spray and pull out the waves to make it look more undone. I finish with an oil on the ends of the hair to add hydration and shine – this also locks the look into place.”