A fairly simple process – incredibly so, when the longevity of the treatment is taken into account – a keratin hair treatment always starts with a clarifying, sulfate-free hair wash. This helps remove product build-up and dirt from the hair ahead of the formula being applied.

Then, when the hair is combed through and still wet, the formula is applied from roots to ends and brushed onto the hair from a small bowl. The mixture contains the ingredient formaldehyde – a colourless, odourless substance that is commonly used in building materials. However, when used at incredibly low percentages, like 0.1% to 0.2% in a keratin hair treatment, it works to bond the keratin to the hair and is safe for human use. While allergic reactions to a keratin treatment can occur, they are rare. A patch test prior to the treatment is advised.

Please note: the safety of the procedure is heavily reliant on how much formaldehyde is used in the formula. Thorough research prior to treatment is an absolute necessity.

Then, after the treatment has been applied, it is blow-dried and then straightened into the hair using a pair of tongs. This sealing process leaves the hair stick straight and slightly lank-feeling. For the next two to three days, the hair should not be tied up or made wet in any way. Warm body showers are the best option as hot baths emit steam that can sabotage the treatment.