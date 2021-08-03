Knotless braids may be a novel concept, but the steps you take to prep your hair for an install are no different than those you’d follow for any other long-term protective style.

“Always wash and deep-condition the hair before installation, and then blow dry it. The straighter the hair, the easier it is to blend with the extensions,” says hairstylist Gemma Moodie.

Any straight extension hair can be used to achieve this braid style, but if you plan to book in for an install post-lockdown, Moodie advises you keep in mind the length of your hair, as one of the drawbacks of knotless braids is that “the stylists generally need a little more length to work with because of the braiding technique”.

As for upkeep, knotless braids are considered low-maintenance, so she advises a simple routine. “Be gentle when washing, maintain your style with a scalp oil and keep your hair wrapped at night with a silk scarf.”