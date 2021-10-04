All my life I’ve been searching for the perfect finishing product to use on my hair. I’ve used countless serums, sprays and creams in an attempt to find something that nourishes my dry ends, works to help keep curls and waves in place and adds a little bit of texture – all without weighing my hair down or making it look or feel greasy. Call me demanding, but I knew the ideal thing had to be out there somewhere, and I was right. Enter: Larry King Hair Care A Social Life For Your Hair, from £12. OK, so the name might be a little bit confusing (that said, I do kind of love it), but hear me out on this one, if only because I’ve used up an entire tube, and when has anybody successfully done that with a hair cream? Hardly ever, and to be honest, that alone proves just how brilliant it is – well, that and the fact that I bought a back-up just so I didn’t have go a single day without it.

But why is it so great? Well, first, the smell. It smells incredible. King has named the scent ‘cloud watching’, and it’s a blend of – in his words – “Cut grass, freedom, cloud watching, warm balming afternoons. A green mossy fragrance with top notes of bergamot and a herbaceous heart of lavandin.” I love that it has a distinct smell to it, but it’s not so overpowering that it stamps all over whatever fragrance I choose to wear that day. Then there’s the texture. It’s a lightweight cream that leaves a satin finish to hair, and the formula just melts into fingers, making it easy to rake through dry ends, or applied in the mid-lengths and ends of damp hair pre-blow dry for a polished look, or use it in freshly washed hair and leave it to air dry for added texture.

It’s a real does-it-all hair hero, and I usually use it after I’ve either straightened or curled my hair to tame flyaways and to add texture, as well as using it to define my curtain bangs aka a grown-out fringe. I honestly cannot rave about it enough and if you’re in the market for this sort of product, I urge you to try it because I promise you will not be disappointed. Plus, a little goes a long way (my first tube literally lasted me around two years of regular use) and it’s suitable for all hair types and textures. It’s a real one-in-a-million product.

Larry King Hair Care A Social Life For Your Hair Larry King A Social Life For Your Hair review Shop Larry King Hair Care A Social Life For Your Hair at Cult Beauty, from £12 buy now

