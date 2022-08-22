LaTisha Chong, celebrity hairstylist to Tracee Ellis Ross and Serena Williams, dies aged 32
It’s recently been reported that Chong died in July 2022.
LaTisha Chong, celebrity hairstylist and former United States airman, has died aged 32. As reported by The New York Times, Chong died of metastatic breast cancer in Manhattan in July 2022.
Chong worked with celebrities including Tracee Ellis Ross, Serena Williams, Rosalía, following in the footsteps of her mother – a hairstylist in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
Chong’s sister, Afesha Chong told The New York Times: “Black hair is a family thing in our neighborhood. Everyone comes to the salons on Saturday, and you learn to nurture the hair but also the soul. Latisha picked that up quickly.”
Chong lived with a diagnosis of Stage 4 breast cancer and Hodgkin’s lymphoma for years before her death in July 2022. She is survived by her son, two sisters and parents.
Main image: Getty