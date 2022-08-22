Chong worked with celebrities including Tracee Ellis Ross, Serena Williams, Rosalía, following in the footsteps of her mother – a hairstylist in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Chong’s sister, Afesha Chong told The New York Times: “Black hair is a family thing in our neighborhood. Everyone comes to the salons on Saturday, and you learn to nurture the hair but also the soul. Latisha picked that up quickly.”