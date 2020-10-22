Pretty Damn Good: the leave-in conditioner Samantha Jameson relies on for hydrated curls
Welcome to Stylist’s Pretty Damn Good, a weekly series in which different women share the one product – across hair care, skincare, make-up, body and fragrance – that remains a forever staple in their beauty routine.
Setting up a business is one of the hardest things you can do and for Samantha Jameson, it’s what she has done throughout her career.
At the age of 24, Jameson set up her first business; supplying goods to events companies. After five years, she became the first person to design and produce a mini chocolate fountain machine, which was then purchased by Thorntons’ chocolatiers. From here, Jameson used the proceeds to fund her true passion: scents.
After two years of product development, Jameson ventured into the world of beauty and launched Soapsmith in 2010, an artisan soap and toiletries business. Each product comes in a range of different scents, all of which are inspired by areas around London (where each product is also handcrafted).
There’s Camden (coconut, bergamot and white musk to summon up notes of the marketplace), Marble Arch (vanilla, orange, patchouli and saffron), Hackney (bergamot and sandalwood to recreate notes of the River Lea), Whitechapel (violets and lilacs), Bloomsbury (rose), Lavender Hill (jasmine and lavender) and Brick Lane (roses, honeysuckle, amber, pepper and sandalwood). For Christmas, the brand has even launched a Columbia Road-inspired scented soap, made to evoke memories of the flower market, fresh cold winter air and hot drinks.
Now, 10 years later, Jameson’s products sit on the shelves of some of London’s most iconic retailers, including Selfridges, Harrods, Liberty and Fortnum & Mason. But now that she has conquered the world of relaxing, scented bodycare, what does she turn to for her own moment of self care? Here, Jameson shares the one beauty product she can’t go without.
“My favourite product at the moment, hands down, is Trepadora’s Miracle Maca Moisture Balm, £19. I met the brand’s founder Keisha [Jo Lawler] at a cosmetic ingredients conference in 2014, where she told me she had a new hair brand for people with curly hair.
“At the time, my daughter was a baby and her hair was a tangled mess as I had used the products my midwife had recommended. When I switched to Trepadora’s Moisture Balm, her hair became easily manageable and now her locks are just popping.
“A few days later, I decided to try it myself after seeing how lovely my daughter’s hair looked and I was instantly hooked. Now, it’s over five years (and counting…) and I still love it.
“Miracle Balm is a leave-in conditioner that hydrates, smoothes and defines curls. I’ve found that it has really helped to keep my hair moisturised and nourished. Before I started using it, my hair was at a standstill – it kept growing and then breaking. This balm contains maca root extract Seveov, which helps to boost hair growth and now, my hair grows stronger and I can maintain the length.
“This balm is a great time saver, too, as it cuts out many (otherwise long) steps in my hair care routine. It has removed the need to detangle my hair, which usually takes at least an hour, and it has eliminated the need for another conditioning crème that I used to follow up with.
“You can use Moisture Balm as a pre-shampoo treatment. Personally, I prefer to use it straight onto dry hair once a week to give it a moisture boost. Around this, I wash my hair once every two weeks (as I currently have plaits in my hair), during which I deep condition my hair. I also do a co-wash (washing your hair with just conditioner) once a week. Meanwhile, my daughter now uses the whole Trepadora range. Her hair has never looked better.
“Scent is important to me and this smells gorgeous. It’s really fresh yet comforting, and the formula contains natural ingredients and is 100% vegan. As for the packaging, it has an airless pump, meaning no wastage, and the beautiful bottle looks great in my bathroom.”
Main image: Samantha Jameson