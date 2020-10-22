Setting up a business is one of the hardest things you can do and for Samantha Jameson, it’s what she has done throughout her career.

At the age of 24, Jameson set up her first business; supplying goods to events companies. After five years, she became the first person to design and produce a mini chocolate fountain machine, which was then purchased by Thorntons’ chocolatiers. From here, Jameson used the proceeds to fund her true passion: scents.

After two years of product development, Jameson ventured into the world of beauty and launched Soapsmith in 2010, an artisan soap and toiletries business. Each product comes in a range of different scents, all of which are inspired by areas around London (where each product is also handcrafted).