Oh hairdressers, how we’ve missed you. We’ve missed that straight-from-the-salon blowdry, the swishy, sweet-smelling hair, the 10-fold confidence on exiting the building. We’ve even missed being asked where we’re planning to go on holiday this year (spoiler alert: still nowhere).

Since salons reopened their doors, we’ve been heading back to the stylists’ chairs in our droves, and boy, does it feel good to be back. And it’s not just us who are happy to be back in the salon chair. The stylists are happy to have us.