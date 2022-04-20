Like most people who don’t have a garden or outdoor space, when the weather is sublime like it was this weekend, I make a beeline for my local park – pronto. Being a double bank holiday, I was able to spend altogether more time in the park, alternating between people watching, reading my book and dozing off to the dulcet sound of my podcast.

When not following that rigorous protocol, I found myself making mental notes of the myriad aesthetic hairstyles dotted around the park. The common thread? Low-maintenance, simple, easy styles that riff on the classics. This spring, less is most noticeably more. Here are the five styles I saw on repeat, across multiple textures and lengths.