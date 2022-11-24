A long fringe is an easy way to instantly inject glamour to simple or tired haircuts
2023’s answer to the popular curtain bang, the long bang is simple but makes a huge difference.
There’s something to be said for refreshing the time-worn choices that, while comfortable, have outgrown their original purpose. The natural nail colour you’ve asked for since discovering shellac or the same cut you’ve been getting trimmed for years – at some point, change becomes something of a necessity, even if just to remind us of what we love so much about our go-tos.
But change doesn’t need to feel overwhelming or dramatic. Small tweaks can make the biggest difference. Take, for instance, your fringe – in particular, the long bang, an eye-skimming cut that can be styled in myriad ways. Piecey, contoured, classic, swept or ultra-long, a long fringe is an incredibly easy way to revamp a signature haircut.
A continuation of the tousled 90s and 00s aesthetic, long bangs suit all hair types and lengths and require little to no commitment. Unlike shorter fringes that are impossible to tie back or secure into any other hairstyle, long bangs can be styled and situated in any number of ways.
So if you’re considering a change or just love the way they look, keep scrolling for the nine types of long fringe we’re coveting right now.
The classic long bang
The face-framing long bang
The curly long bang
The shag long bang
The skinny long bang
The wavy long bang
The 70s long bang
The tousled straight long bang
The ultra-long bang
Main image: Getty