A long fringe is an easy way to instantly inject glamour to simple or tired haircuts

2023’s answer to the popular curtain bang, the long bang is simple but makes a huge difference.

There’s something to be said for refreshing the time-worn choices that, while comfortable, have outgrown their original purpose. The natural nail colour you’ve asked for since discovering shellac or the same cut you’ve been getting trimmed for years – at some point, change becomes something of a necessity, even if just to remind us of what we love so much about our go-tos.

But change doesn’t need to feel overwhelming or dramatic. Small tweaks can make the biggest difference. Take, for instance, your fringe – in particular, the long bang, an eye-skimming cut that can be styled in myriad ways. Piecey, contoured, classic, swept or ultra-long, a long fringe is an incredibly easy way to revamp a signature haircut. 

A continuation of the tousled 90s and 00s aesthetic, long bangs suit all hair types and lengths and require little to no commitment. Unlike shorter fringes that are impossible to tie back or secure into any other hairstyle, long bangs can be styled and situated in any number of ways. 

So if you’re considering a change or just love the way they look, keep scrolling for the nine types of long fringe we’re coveting right now.

  • The classic long bang

    Cut on a centre part, the classic long bang hits anywhere between the bottom of the cheekbone and an inch or so below the chin. Use some hairspray or texture spray (that’s been rubbed between your fingers) on the ends of the fringe to keep flighty ends in place all day.

  • The face-framing long bang

    Soft and undulating, this type of long fringe curves with your face, creating a contoured outline around the cheekbones and chin. A simple way to add movement to otherwise very straight or limp hair, the S-shaped wave helps to open up the face. 

  • The curly long bang

    A curly fringe isn’t something to shy away from or be nervous about styling at home (these tips should help). Choosing a long bang can help to bridge the gap between learning how to care for your curly fringe and not wanting to spend lots of time doing so. 

  • The shag long bang

    Pinched and full-bodied, this iteration has the punch of a classic fringe without the heaviness or blunt lines. Pair with a subtle shag haircut or your preferred style for instant glamour.

  • The skinny long bang

    Another way to dip a toe is reducing the amount of hair you’re cutting into your fringe, choosing fewer strands to get the same effect without cutting too much of your hair.

  • The wavy long bang

    Cutting the hair around the face can add lightness and intention to wavy hair that feels heavy or otherwise ‘un-styled’. 

  • The 70s long bang

    Often seen with a 70s-inspired style or octopus haircut, the gently feathered ends add lightness and lift to the hair.

  • The tousled straight long bang

    An in-between length for long bangs, this is one to consider if you like the effect of the fringe but prefer an undone, tousled finish. 

  • The ultra-long bang

    For very long hair, an ultra-long fringe helps keep the various hair lengths connected, avoiding obvious ‘steps’ or large differences.

Main image: Getty