There’s something to be said for refreshing the time-worn choices that, while comfortable, have outgrown their original purpose. The natural nail colour you’ve asked for since discovering shellac or the same cut you’ve been getting trimmed for years – at some point, change becomes something of a necessity, even if just to remind us of what we love so much about our go-tos.

But change doesn’t need to feel overwhelming or dramatic. Small tweaks can make the biggest difference. Take, for instance, your fringe – in particular, the long bang, an eye-skimming cut that can be styled in myriad ways. Piecey, contoured, classic, swept or ultra-long, a long fringe is an incredibly easy way to revamp a signature haircut.