L'Oréal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Moisture Plump Serum review: “Nothing smooths or de-frizzes my hair better than this £12.99 product”
L’Oréal Elvive’s Hydra Hyaluronic range is a game changer – and there’s one particular product from it that’s worth knowing about.
Anybody who knows me knows that I am constantly battling with my hair. It’s fine, but there’s a lot of it; it has a natural curl that I ignore, and instead I just rough-dry it after every shower and then go over it with straighteners – because of course I never learnt how to blow-dry it properly in the way that hairdressers do.
My hair is usually fluffy after drying my hair, and the ends are always frizzy. I’ve never found the right type of product to help prevent frizz, to smooth it and to stop it looking dryer than a haystack. Most serums tend to weigh my hair down and make it look greasier than when I started, and while there are a few oils that I (somewhat ironically) get on with, I felt like my routine was missing something else. And then into my life came L’Oréal Elvive’s Hydra Hyaluronic range. I’m always singing the praises of high street hair products, but this really blew me away – particularly the Moisture Plump Serum, £12.99.
Designed for dehydrated hair which is characterised by dullness, frizz, and a lack of volume, and is also the first sign of hair damage, it’s infused with a 2% ‘care complex’ that harnesses the power of hyaluronic acid, alongside other ingredients, to smooth, hydrate and add shine. Incredibly easy to use, I liberally spritz it all over towel-dried hair and then brush it through. I follow it with my usual heat protector (Davines Oi All-In-One Milk, £24.50) and sometimes an oil at the ends (which, at the minute, is L’Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Anti-deposit Protector Concentrated Hair Oil, £26) and then dry it.
This is one of those products where you don’t realise just how good it is until you stop using it which is what happened to me. I’ve spoken about it a lot on my personal Instagram (mostly because I’ve used up two bottles this year and am currently working my way through a third) and a few people have asked me about it, so I decided to prove just how good this stuff is by filming my hair after drying with and without using it, and honestly? The sheer difference shocked me.
Here are side-by-side pictures so you can see what I mean although, small disclaimer: I actually think you can see a more visible change in the videos rather than still images, and I had a hair cut in the middle of my experiment which wasn’t great timing on my part.
When I use this serum, everything changes: my hair is smooth, it’s got more of a shine and it’s way more manageable. If I weren’t so fussy, nine times out of 10 I could probably get away with not using straighteners.
It’s a real game changer for me and my hair. That it costs just over a tenner (it’s currently on offer for £6.49 in Boots), and one bottle will easily last a good few months, is truly the icing on the cake. I have used the serum in combination with the shampoo and conditioner from the same range, and while I definitely do see a difference, it’s not necessary – unless, of course, you want to.
Main image: Lucy Partington / L’Oréal Elvive