Designed for dehydrated hair which is characterised by dullness, frizz, and a lack of volume, and is also the first sign of hair damage, it’s infused with a 2% ‘care complex’ that harnesses the power of hyaluronic acid, alongside other ingredients, to smooth, hydrate and add shine. Incredibly easy to use, I liberally spritz it all over towel-dried hair and then brush it through. I follow it with my usual heat protector (Davines Oi All-In-One Milk, £24.50) and sometimes an oil at the ends (which, at the minute, is L’Oréal Professionnel Metal Detox Anti-deposit Protector Concentrated Hair Oil, £26) and then dry it.

This is one of those products where you don’t realise just how good it is until you stop using it which is what happened to me. I’ve spoken about it a lot on my personal Instagram (mostly because I’ve used up two bottles this year and am currently working my way through a third) and a few people have asked me about it, so I decided to prove just how good this stuff is by filming my hair after drying with and without using it, and honestly? The sheer difference shocked me.

Here are side-by-side pictures so you can see what I mean although, small disclaimer: I actually think you can see a more visible change in the videos rather than still images, and I had a hair cut in the middle of my experiment which wasn’t great timing on my part.