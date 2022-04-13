Needless to say, discovering the natural hair community was an epiphany. I became deeply introspective about what it meant to have grown up in a world where all of us believed we needed to make a tremendous effort to be enough and to be seen as beautiful. I was so inspired that I decided to shave my head entirely to embrace what the universe had given me. My mom, sisters, and friends didn’t understand my radical shift. My mom thought it was a bad idea because I would lose my relatively long hair without even being sure I would enjoy having natural hair. But she was very supportive and sent me to a hairdresser. It was an emotional moment. As they shaved my head, I cried. What I felt was a mixture of fear and excitement. On the one hand, I was afraid to face who I really was, but I was also exhilarated at the idea of not having to hide my true self anymore.

When it was over, they asked me if I wanted to keep the hair they’d cut. I said no. I was ready to let go of the years of insecurity that my old hair symbolized.