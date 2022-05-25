The conversation around Afro hair is one that has always been complex – and hair relaxers have often been at the centre of it.

The use of hair relaxers to chemically straighten Afro hair was once a go-to for Black women around the world before a resurgence in natural hairstyles and protective do’s changed the landscape for Black women and their hair. However, getting your hair relaxed remains popular but can pose serious harm due to one particularly dangerous chemical – and a new campaign is aiming to put a stop to it.