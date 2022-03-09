Sydney Sweeney’s mahogany blonde hair is the lighter shade of copper that’s perfect for spring
A combination of rose, copper and gold, the colour is the latest iteration of strawberry blonde.
Sydney Sweeney, along with Barbie Ferreira, Zoë Kravitz and Paloma Elsesser, is an undoubted girl of the moment. Much lauded for her portrayal of self-suffering Cassie in Euphoria, the 24-year-old actor is, for lack of a less cheugy phrase, just so cool. This month, Sweeney dyed her almost trademark blonde hair a lighter shade of copper: a colour known as “mahogany blonde”.
“This shade is an earthier version of the well-known strawberry blonde. It has a copper and gold element with a touch of rose that makes it extremely pretty and unusual. Its warm and cool nature makes it flattering for many skin tones, and it’s a great way of trying a copper shade for the first time. While it sits in the copper and red colour family, it’s still very close to blonde,” says leading hairstylist and Evo international creative director Tom Smith.
“Ask your hairstylist for a soft rose-copper and show them pictures to help you both keep a clear image in your mind of what it is you’re after. Mahogany blonde is quite a particular shade, so if your stylist doesn’t offer a custom-colour take-home conditioner (like Evo Fab Pro), bank on returning to the salon for a glossing treatment a few weeks later to refresh the shade’s delicate undertones.”
Main image: Getty