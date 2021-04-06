Maybe it’s because we’ve never felt more attuned to Ariel when she sings “I wanna be where the people are” in The Little Mermaid, but after months of being cooped up, we’re feeling some serious mermaid vibes for spring.

Cool-girl bobs and pixie crops are all very well but as we emerge from lockdown, we’re craving some serious glamour. Enter the most swishable locks and mermaid-worthy lengths from the catwalks and beyond, for those who have spent lockdown growing out their tresses (or, ahem, anyone with access to extensions).