Among the many challenges we face in trying to care for our hair in the best way possible (tackling damage and stress, unlearning bad habits and making time for regular treatments), there’s something to be said for the role our hair plays in the journey too. Because sometimes it just won’t grow past a certain length – no way, no how.

Whether it stops short of a bob or extends past your shoulders, there’s an understandable frustration in the cycle of cut-grow-stop, cut-grow-stop. According to leading hairstylist and Evo international creative director Tom Smith, this can be largely put down to something called ‘micro-breakage’.