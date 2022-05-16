After two years of making do with whatever hairstyle we could fashion in the bathroom mirror, often with an ill-thought-out pair of kitchen scissors in hand, it’s no wonder chic, decisive cuts are thundering back into fashion now we can visit the professionals again.

From feathery curtain bangs to undulating crimped ripple hair, intentional hairstyles are undoubtedly here to stay. Well, allow me to introduce you to a new, soon-to-be-everywhere haircut: the midi bob. A halfway stop between the Amalie-esque French bob, Keira Knightley’s 90s bob and a long bob, it’s an effortlessly undone upgrade to the shaggy, movement-filled hair gaining popularity for summer and beyond.