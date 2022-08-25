The ‘midi flick’ is a timeless, bouncy haircut that combines the shape of a bob with longer lengths
Including how to ask your hairstylist for this classic cut.
Not long but not short, mid-length hairstyles are undergoing something of a renaissance right now. From the collarbone bob to the subtle shag haircut, hairstyles with easy movement, airy layers and soft shapes have popped up on celebrities and red carpets, but also in the inspiration pictures being flashed to hairstylists up and down the country.
Well, according to Tom Smith, hair stylist, presenter and Evo international creative director, there’s one more mid-length coming to the fore this autumn: the midi flick.
Characterised by a collarbone length with movement and body, the midi flick has been popularised by people such as Jodie Comer, Selena Gomez, Ciara and others.
“This style is ideal for giving life and body to fine-to-medium hair textures, and with the right approach can be tailored to thicker hair types, too,” explains Smith. “Because the length sits comfortably on the collarbone, the hair is supported and can move and bounce off of the support of the shoulder and neck.”
“A continuation of the fluffy blow dry we saw earlier this year, the glamour and volume of the 90s supermodel era are still making waves for autumn. A timeless style that anyone can embrace,” he says.
For touchable hold and volume, whether you choose to blow dry or not, there are a few products I swear by. The Hershesons Zhoozh Foam and Almost Everything Cream, £24 for both, add lift at the root and healthy-looking shine, as well as the Evo Root Canal Volumising Spray, £22, and Living Proof Full Dry Volume and Texture Spray, £28, for quick body and space in the hair.
As for Smith’s best advice, he recommends asking for “a length that sits between the top of your shoulder and the top of your collarbone with soft, face-framing layers that are designed to be worn flipped over to one side for maximum volume and airiness”.
Main image: Getty