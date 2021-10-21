Potentially the edgiest haircut of the year, the mixie is a cross between a (still trending) mullet and a pixie: short at the front and longer and choppier at the back.

The look was first popularised by Úrsula Corberó in Netflix’s Money Heist and rides on the coattails of the wolf/shag retro hair renaissance. As it has more length than your average pixie, it’s a great style if you want to be experimental while growing out your super-short cut, too.