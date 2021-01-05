From mullets to mohawks, it’s no secret that the 80s had some serious hairstyles.

The most iconic of the era? The perm.

A chemical treatment for creating permanent curls, the perm became the hairstyle of a generation – and now it’s back but with a modern twist.

Intrigued by the modern perm? We called up Luke Hersheson, hairstylist and CEO of Hershesons, to find out everything you need to know…