These are officially the 25 most popular hairstyles on Instagram right now

What did we do before Instagram? From home decor hacks to viral beauty tricks, Instagram is often our first port of call when we need a daily dose of inspiration. Heading to the hairdressers? No doubt you’ll have scrolled through a fair few hair hashtags or saved a bunch of styles on your feed before you go. In fact, if you search for #hairstyle on Instagram you’re currently met with over 85.2 million posts and that number’s growing, daily.

But how can you filter out the rubbish and get through to the very best hair content the app has to share? Well, Instagram recently revealed the most popular hairstyles across the world and the results are in. While some popular styles are fairly obvious, others are… more surprising.