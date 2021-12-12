Naomi, played brilliantly by British actor Annabelle Dexter-Jones, captures the essence of her character in her cut – she’s been a voice of kind common sense to a man in permasearch of a robust identity. She’s been a breath of playful fresh air when Succession’s wont to slip into breakout rooms and brainstorms threatens to overwhelm.

Yes, she isn’t perfect but she is genuinely unbothered by others’ opinions of her. And her haircut matches that energy to a tee.

“I’ve done Annabelle’s hair for different movie roles and throughout our relationship over the last 15 years,” says celebrity hairstylist Ashley Javier. “Our reference was the girl in the How Soon is Now’ music video by The Smiths – she had a really cool bob.

“I showed it to Annabelle and found a way to modernise it with cool nuance that avoided looking ‘mushroomy’ or ‘mumsy.’ It had to be chic and sexy and tough.”