New guidelines announced today will prevent hair discrimination in UK schools

Today marks World Afro Day, and its founders are pleased to announce a huge milestone in the fight against hair discrimination.

In new guidelines published today by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), pupils should not be stopped from wearing their hair in natural afro styles at school. It says that any existing uniform and appearance policies that ban certain hairstyles, without the possibility for exceptions to be made on racial grounds, are likely to be unlawful.

That includes natural afro hairstyles, cornrows, plaits and head coverings among other styles.