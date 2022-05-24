Hot on the heels of the midi bob comes another summer haircut that works from day one – meaning when you leave the styling chair, your hair already looks its best without needing any settling in time.

Unlike other cuts that work better when your hair has had a little time to relax, these haircuts are designed to sit softly, without harsh or blunt lines, creating a smooth movement that comes with natural hair growth.

Unsurprisingly, TikTok has leant into these effortless cuts in a big way. One such style, the no-haircut haircut by @thehairbros, currently has over 3 million views.