Is watching Euphoria fun? I’ve grappled with this question since first starting series one, deep in darkest lockdown last year. Because, between the sexual violence, general gore, drug abuse, and the (somewhat) glamourised portrayal of addiction-related trauma, I never know if I’m having fun or, as is probably the case, swept away by the inimitable fashion, hair, nails, and make-up.

Unsurprisingly, the season two premiere was no different: Cassie hid in a bathtub for wholly longer than necessary, Fez played soft and hard in equal measure, Lexi was a caring voice of reality, and it all ended in blood. It seems my nervous system and Euphoria are set to do battle again. Fortunately, revelling in the incredible beauty talent on display stayed the same – especially, the nostalgic 00s inspired hairstyles.