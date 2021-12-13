Move over wolf cut, there’s a new anthropomorphic hairstyle set to take off: enter, the octopus cut. Characterised by distinct, disconnected layers and subtle 2006 MySpace energy, the octopus cut is picking up speed with forecasts pointing to boom in 2022.

“While 2021 was the year of more modest trims and shades, our data indicates that people are going to be adopting a much more rebellious and fun approach in 2022, as creativity and escapism become more important in every aspect of our lives, including our hair,” says Tom Spratt, head of beauty at Pinterest. “Get ready to see unusual cuts, ranging from ‘mullet hairstyles’, to even ‘octopus haircut’ amongst the hard-to-miss styles most requested at the salons, with searches for each increasing by 190% and 2x respectively.”