Jason Collier, celebrity hairstylist: I recommend the Jerome Russell Bblonde Jplex range. The range includes a bond builder, a bond maintainer treatment and a hair perfector.

The Bblonde Jplex Bond Builder (£12.17) is a two-part hair strengthening system. The first part can be mixed with colour/bleach to strengthen hair through the colouring process. The second part is a deep conditioner for post colouring. This seeps into your hair and repairs any broken hair bonds.

The Bblonde Bond Maintainer Treatment (£9.80) further binds the hair without any of the chemicals from the hair colour working against it. Leave this in for a minimum of 10 minutes, but you can leave it in for longer depending on how damaged your hair is.

Finally, the Bblonde Hair Perfector (£9.99) is a keratin-based spray that delivers instant shine and repair. It’s something you can use as part of your everyday hair care routine.

While people with colour treated, dry or damaged hair will notice the most hair improvements they can be used by any hair type for that extra hair TLC.

These bonding treatments work great on damaged hair, whether this is by colour or heat products. For those who haven’t coloured their hair but are still feeling and seeing dry damaged locks, I recommend the Bond Maintainer Treatment and the Hair Perfector, as these will still work in repairing hair.

For coloured hair, you can use all products from the range and see incredible results for not only your hair but also the vibrancy and longevity of your new hair colour.

Shop the Jerome Russell Bblonde Jplex range, prices vary