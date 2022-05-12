All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Haircare should never be a one-size-fits-all approach, even when the products seem to work for everyone else. Here are the best Olaplex alternatives, straight from the experts themselves.
Like most things in life, variety really is the spice. Whether that makes you think of inventive weeknight dinners, a slightly different way to wear your hair in the summer or not re-watching the same three TV shows on repeat because it’s easy, trying new things can have wonderful consequences. Unsurprisingly, your hair and beauty routines are no different. While some products work wonders for others, they might not be the best thing for you.
Take Olaplex, for example – a go-to brand for many, there are those who simply don’t get on with the cult bond-building brand. No stress – there are myriad Olaplex alternatives to try until you find your glass slipper.
Here, I picked the brains of five leading hairstylists to find the Olaplex alternatives they regularly recommend to their clients. The result is a broad range of product types to suit a wide variety of budgets – read on.
1. Aveda Botanical Repair Intensive Strengthening Masque Rich
George Katsaros, hairstylist, salon owner and creator of the Gkomb: Aveda’s Botanical Repair is a great alternative to Olaplex. It’s effective for most types of hair, particularly dry, bleached or damaged, as it works inside the cuticle to ensure deep penetration. However, if you have very short, fine or virgin hair, your hair won’t be able to handle the amount of protein and can result in a limp, dull appearance.
Shop Aveda Botanical Repair Intensive Strengthening Masque – Rich at Cult Beauty, £45
2. Goldwell BondPro+
Ernie Mazonaite, Hare & Bone master stylist: My recommendation is the Bond Pro by Goldwell. It’s suitable for all hair types but best used on colour treated or weakened hair. As a bonding treatment, it helps to protect from further breakage and damage.
While everyone can use it, some people will need to use it more than others. If you are lucky to have shiny healthy hair then you may only need to use it every now and then to rejuvenate the hair.
Buy Goldwell BondPro+ 60 second Treatment at Feel Unique, £15.10
3 & 4. Redken Acidic Perfecting Concentrate and Kèrastase Fusio Dose
Tyler Moore, Live True London hairstylist: There are a lot of great salon treatments out there for hair, but most of these will work best in tandem with a product like Olaplex. What we love about both Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate and the Kèrastase Fusio Dose (a solely in-salon treatment) is that these are both customisable for different hair needs.
While all hair can be damaged by colouring, different hair types will have different needs, and these in-salon treatments are great for getting your hair the nourishment it needs. However, we do still recommend Olaplex alongside this as it works in a unique way to restore the bonds in your hair.
Shop Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo and Conditioner Duo at Lookfantastic, £38.70
5, 6 & 7. Jerome Russell Bblonde Jplex
Jason Collier, celebrity hairstylist: I recommend the Jerome Russell Bblonde Jplex range. The range includes a bond builder, a bond maintainer treatment and a hair perfector.
The Bblonde Jplex Bond Builder (£12.17) is a two-part hair strengthening system. The first part can be mixed with colour/bleach to strengthen hair through the colouring process. The second part is a deep conditioner for post colouring. This seeps into your hair and repairs any broken hair bonds.
The Bblonde Bond Maintainer Treatment (£9.80) further binds the hair without any of the chemicals from the hair colour working against it. Leave this in for a minimum of 10 minutes, but you can leave it in for longer depending on how damaged your hair is.
Finally, the Bblonde Hair Perfector (£9.99) is a keratin-based spray that delivers instant shine and repair. It’s something you can use as part of your everyday hair care routine.
While people with colour treated, dry or damaged hair will notice the most hair improvements they can be used by any hair type for that extra hair TLC.
These bonding treatments work great on damaged hair, whether this is by colour or heat products. For those who haven’t coloured their hair but are still feeling and seeing dry damaged locks, I recommend the Bond Maintainer Treatment and the Hair Perfector, as these will still work in repairing hair.
For coloured hair, you can use all products from the range and see incredible results for not only your hair but also the vibrancy and longevity of your new hair colour.
8. Løre Legend Intensive Vegan Hair Treatment Mask
Stuart Marsh, Taylor Taylor London lead stylist: A great alternative to Olaplex is the Løre Originals Legend Intensive Hair Mask. This multi-award-winning vegan formula helps rebuild the core integrity of the hair by penetrating deep into the cuticle to repair and condition from within, while also protecting the hair shaft from breakage and improving strength and shine.
It’s packed with amino acids, vegetable proteins, marine plant cultures and powerful antioxidants to provide complex levels of deep conditioning and strengthening, improving hair elasticity over time and protecting against all types of hair damage and colour fade caused by free radicals and air pollution.
Suitable for all hair types, especially those with dry or damaged hair, it has unique properties derived from volcanic marine bio cultures to help prevent scalp dehydration, as well as heat-induced environmental stress.
It’s also great if you have hair that’s prone to frizziness as the omega-rich acids, positively charged molecules and scientific actives target the core elasticity of the hair, which helps to reduce frizz and static.
The Løre mask delivers maximum effectiveness when your hair is dry and at a temperature between 25–40°C, so it’s perfect while you’re on holiday, in the sauna or just indulging in a long, hot bath.
Shop Løre Originals Legend Intensive Hair Mask at Fenwick, £38
Main image: Stylist